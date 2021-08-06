Should there be a mandatory retirement age for senior executives?

Most important, research by the Conference Board and data-analytics firm ESGauge shows a clear correlation between CEO succession and firm performance that has strengthened in the past two decades. In the Russell 3000, the 2019 rate of CEO succession was 9.4% for better-performing companies (those with an adjusted total shareholder return in the top three index quartiles) and more than twice as high, or 19.4%, for worse-performing companies (those in the bottom quartile). In addition, CEO successions at the worse-performing companies in the S&P 500, for which we have 20 years of data, have been trending upward: While the average rate for the period from 2001 to 2015 was 13.7%, it increased to 18% from 2016 to 2019. (The gap in succession rates among better- and worse-performing firms narrowed in 2020, but the data should be viewed with caution, given the pandemic.)