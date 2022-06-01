Should tracking error be used for active funds?

TE is the key performance statistics for passive funds and these funds are ranked on the basis of it. TE measures how consistently a passive fund follows its reference index and helps measure the quality of the replication. Lower the TE, better the fund performance. In the circular, TE is defined as the annualized standard deviation of the difference in daily returns between the underlying index or goods and the NAV of the ETF/ index fund. Since TE does not provide information on the direction of return differences, as it only measures excess return volatility, TD is also required to be calculated and disclosed. TD is the annualized difference of daily returns between the index or goods and the NAV of the ETF/Index Fund and it measures the actual under or outperformance of the fund compared to the underlying reference index. Thus, TE and TD together provide a very good understanding of the performance of passive funds.