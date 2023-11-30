Should ULIP be part of your retirement portfolio? 3 experts weigh in
Including ULIPs in your retirement portfolio can be a smart move to diversify your investments and enhance your chances of enjoying a comfortable retirement.
Planning for retirement is a crucial aspect of one's financial journey, and selecting the right investment instruments to build a solid retirement portfolio is no easy task. Amongst the various options available, Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) have gained significant popularity in recent years.