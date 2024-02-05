Your Questions Answered: We are a retired couple. Should we invest our gratuity in dividend-yield mutual funds?
Dividend yield funds are equity mutual funds that invest in high-dividend-yielding stocks. They provide regular income and lower risk compared to other equity funds. Dividends are taxed at the investor's income tax rate, while capital gains are taxed at a flat rate.
Q. I am a 65 year old retired executive, my wife is also a retired private employee. Both of us do not receive any pension. We intend to invest a certain portion of our gratuity in mutual funds, and our acquaintances have suggested that we invest in dividend-yield mutual funds. Can you please elaborate on the pros and cons of dividend yield funds and how are they taxed?
Angad Singh Shekhawat, New Delhi
