Should you add critical illness cover to health policy?

- A critical illness plan is an add-on coverage that provides a lump sum in case of diagnosis of one of the named ailments
I am 28 years old and plan to buy a health insurance policy. Should I also buy a critical illness rider along with it?
— Neha
It is a good idea to buy a health insurance early. Apart from providing immediate coverage, it helps you accumulate no-claim-bonus, thus increasing your sum assured in a cost-effective way.
You should definitely consider buying a critical illness plan but check the number of ailments covered under the plan.
It is also important that the ailments covered in the critical illness insurance should include diseases that may not require extensive hospitalization but can result in considerable expenses.
These include diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimers, blindness, deafness, and strokes. Some of these diseases may not be covered in riders but are available in standalone critical illness insurances. If that is the case, buy the standalone plan.
I have recently ported my health insurance policy. The new insurer has not considered the ‘no-claim bonus’ (NCB) of my previous policy, despite multiple reminders by mail. I need to know if I am eliglible for the NCB and how I will be able to get it from the new insurer.
— Name withheld on request
At the time of porting, only the base sum assured of a plan is transferred to the new insurer. The NCB is not considered as part of the base sum assured.
Some insurers offer higher coverage to maintain parity with the earlier total coverage i.e., base sum assured plus the NCB. However, this additional coverage is chargeable.
Unlike the NCB, which is free of cost with the previous insurer, you would need to pay for the full sum assured with the new insurer. The advantage in such a case would be that you would get a concession on the waiting period applicable for this incremental coverage.
In your case, since the plan has already been ported, the NCB cannot be transferred nor the sum assured enhanced. You can, however, accumulate fresh NCB with the new insurer.
Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in.