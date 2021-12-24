Should you add real estate to your retirement portfolio?

Consider secondary, less-expensive property markets. It might be tempting to purchase investment properties close to home so you can keep a close eye on them. But, depending on where you live, real estate may be so pricey that the returns are low. Mr. Pelayo said investors from New York, Chicago and California are flocking to South Florida and pushing prices up and returns down. He recommends looking in less-expensive markets to maximize returns. Jacqueline Ready, a broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Panoramic Properties in Biloxi, Miss., said that she frequently works with out-of-state investors seeking properties for their retirement portfolios. “They can take their portfolio in Arizona, liquidate it and purchase two or three times as much property in South Mississippi," she said. “Your money stretches much further in the smaller markets, and not just on the property itself but on maintenance, improvements and management fees."