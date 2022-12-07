Should you borrow money from a life insurance policy?

You must know that not all life insurance policies can help you with a loan facility. Karthik Raman, Head of Products at Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said, “You can generally take a loan against life insurance policies which have a cash value at maturity. Both participating and non-participating traditional savings policies offer a loan against your policy." In the case of participating policy, the insurer shares profit with the insured in the form of bonuses and dividends. While in the case of a non-participating policy, you get maturity benefits, and the insurer doesn’t share any form of bonuses or dividends with the policyholder. The policies that can provide a loan facility include money-back, endowment, or whole-life policies. Raman said, “Since term plans do not have a cash value at maturity, you cannot take out a loan against such policies."

