Should you buy a house in this festival season?

The realty market is expected to shin in this festival season. The upcoming days of 2022 are packed with a host of celebrations such as Navratri, Diwali, and Christmas among others. In the past few months, the real estate market has shown a healthy recovery from the shocks of the pandemic that led to nationwide lockdowns in the previous two years. This year, a strong uptick has been witnessed in home buyers' confidence, especially first-time buyers. This festive season has emerged as a good opportunity for investment in houses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}