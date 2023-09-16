Should you buy a property on EMI for rental income? Check what experts say

Should you buy a property on EMI for rental income? Check what experts say1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
The decision to purchase a home on EMI for rental income is influenced by a number of variables, including your financial circumstances, and investment ambitions. Experts say that buying property on EMI for rental income can be a viable investment if carefully planned and researched.