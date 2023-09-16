Hello User
Should you buy a property on EMI for rental income? Check what experts say

1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Buying property on EMI for rental income can be a viable investment if carefully planned and researched. Consider financial stability, rental yield, property type, and tax implications. Seek guidance from a real estate specialist

Experts say that buying property on EMI for rental income can be a viable investment if carefully planned and researched.

The decision to purchase a home on EMI for rental income is influenced by a number of variables, including your financial circumstances, and investment ambitions. Experts say that buying property on EMI for rental income can be a viable investment if carefully planned and researched.

“Taking up an EMI is a long-term commitment that must be planned for. Thoroughly investigate the local real estate market. Examine historical patterns, current demand and supply dynamics, and rental yields in the neighbourhood where you intend to purchase the property. It is critical to select a location with the potential for rental revenue development," said Jetaish Gupta, Co-Founder & Director, Adore Group.

Before deciding buyers should determine the property's rental yield, which refers to the yearly rental revenue expressed as a proportion of the asking price of the real estate. “Higher rental yields are often more appealing to investors. Strive for a rental return that covers your EMI, as well as maintenance and other expenses while still allowing for profit," said Gunjan Goel, director, of Goel Ganga Developments

It's a good idea to save some money aside in the event of vacancy or maintenance expenditures, he added.

Mrinaal Mittal, Director, Blackteak Realty said that the financial constancy of the investor plays a fundamental part, as the EMIs need to be paid for a said duration along with property maintenance and other miscellaneous costs. “The investor needs to comprehend the tax ramifications of such an investment and assimilate how rental income in India affects taxes. Although certain expenses, such as mortgage interest, real estate taxes, and maintenance charges, can offset some rental income taxes, they cannot be fully offset," said Mrinaal Mittal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
