Should you buy flight cancellation insurance covers?

The mess around air travel may tempt you to buy one of these products to ensure you don’t lose your money but it’s important to read the fine print to understand what really will be covered. HappyEasyGo is giving the option to reschedule tickets without any charges. “The passengers need to understand that though they will not be paying rescheduling charges, they will have to pay for the difference in fares," said Akanskha, co-founder and managing director of Refundme.in, a company providing services for air passengers to claim compensation. For example, if you booked a flight for ₹5,000 and you want to reschedule it, you will not have to pay the additional rescheduling charges. But if the new flight ticket costs ₹7,000, you will have to pay ₹2,000 extra because of the difference in fares.