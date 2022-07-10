Should you buy insurance policy from web aggregator or broker?2 min read . 11:23 PM IST
- Brokers and web aggregators are all licensed entities regulated by the insurance regulator IRDAI
I am 30 years old and plan to buy health insurance of ₹5 lakh cover. Initially, I was planning to buy the policy from a web aggregator. However, a broker has now quoted a lower premium for the same plan. Is it right to buy the policy from a broker?
-Name withheld on request
Brokers and web aggregators are all licensed entities regulated by the insurance regulator IRDAI. Each of the various distribution entities have a set of rules and regulations that govern them. Of the various distributors, the broker is recognized as an insured’s representative rather the insurers. So, if you get a better product or price from a broker, you must go for this.
However, do note that retail products have a uniform price for a particular product. Price differentiation may happen with special products. In rare cases, insurers may offer a discount for policies sourced through specific channels such as their own websites. So, if you are getting a lower price, do double-check the product details and the rationale behind the discount.
I have taken a term insurance policy of ₹50 lakh with a critical illness benefit rider. I would like to know if this rider is beneficial in the long term or should I buy a new health insurance by discontinuing the critical illness rider of the said policy.
-Name withheld on request
The critical illness rider associated with term insurance provides coverage for certain illnesses only. In case you are diagnosed with one of these illnesses, you will be paid a lump sum. Critical illnesses are increasingly becoming common. So, there is a substantial value in retaining this rider.
However, a critical illness plan is not a substitute for a standard health insurance plan. The standard health insurance plan covers you for hospitalization expenses for all kinds of health conditions except the permanent exclusions.
Such hospitalizations have a higher incidence than critical illness. Also, in several cases, complications in regular diseases can lead to very large hospitalization expenses. So, coverage for hospitalization is a must.
Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in.