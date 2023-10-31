Should you buy life insurance and health insurance combo plans? MintGenie explores
Life insurance provides financial support to your family in case of your death, while health insurance covers hospitalization and related expenses. Some insurers now offer plans that combine both life and health insurance benefits for a comprehensive coverage solution.
Life insurance and health insurance are the two main types of insurance policies. Whole life insurance makes sure that your family members are taken care of after your untimely demise, and health insurance policies pay for your hospitalisation and other related expenses.