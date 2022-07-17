Should you buy multi-year health insurance?4 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 10:45 PM IST
- Besides tax benefits, such policies protect you from higher premium payments every year till the policy lapses
A multi-year health insurance policy is a long-term alternative to an annual health policy. A multi-year policy, as the name suggests, will provided coverage for an extended duration of two or more years. It typically allows policyholders to pay the premium for the next two or three years in one go at the time of buying the policy, thereby relieving them of the hassle of renewing it every year. While such policies have many advantages, one must also know that these have some limitations as well.