Should you buy multi-year health insurance?

Such policies also offer tax-saving benefits wherein you can avail of the one-time premium proportionally every year (out of the two or three years) to get the benefits. Anup Bansal, chief investment officer of Scripbox, said, “Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, one can avail tax benefits of up to ₹25,000 on the health insurance premiums paid for self, spouse, and children. However, under a multi-year health policy, the one-time premium you pay can be proportionately split each year to avail the tax benefit for your health policy." For instance, if you have paid a premium of ₹60,000 for a multi-year policy of three years, you can get a tax exemption of ₹20,000 annually till the policy lapses. Hence, it offers a dual benefit: tax deduction (which would ideally not be the case if the total premium exceeds the prescribed limit) as well as a discount in the same year.