Should you buy multiple life insurance policies?

MUMBAI: As people age, their responsibilities keep adding up. While a single insurance policy might suffice a 30 year old with a limited sum insured, by the time the person reaches 50, he or she might have to take care of a family of four, parents who would be senior citizens by then, and additional family members.

Often, a single policy cannot meet additional needs. In such a case, should a person purchase additional life insurance policies from time to time? If one can then how should they manage multiple policies?

It is possible to claim two or more life insurance policies, it is completely up to the policyholder/insured to figure out the insurance needs and which plan he/she should buy. Insurance companies have certain underwriting guidelines, which depend on the insured's annual income, age, and premium paying potential. Thus, based on these factors, insurance companies determine the limit (sum assured) of the insured. However, if a person is considering a second insurance policy, he or she should inform the insurance companies about the two policies and why he/she has opted for the second life insurance.

Indraneel Chatterjee, co-founder, RenewBuy InsurTech said, "While managing two or more policies, it is important to keep policies active by paying the premiums regularly. With most of the things going digital and with increased transparency in digital transactions, maintaining an e-insurance account in case of two policies can make things seamless and accessible to policyholders."

Thus, taking two policies might be beneficial in many ways. With increased responsibilities of families, bigger financial needs, two insurance policies might be required to suffice the increased needs. Also, for any reason, if one claim gets rejected, the policyholder can rely on the second one.

Aatur Thakkar, co-founder and director, Alliance Insurance Brokers said that to ensure a person is adequately covered, he/she can increase his/her sum insured by taking multiple policies. You can normally make a claim from two life insurance policies up to 10 times the annual income.

Besides, for the availing of claim, a nominee or family members can submit claims to multiple insurers, keeping his overall sum insured eligibility in mind.

What you should ideally do

“It is advisable to have one term insurance plan and one additional policy to take care of the additional needs which come with increased lifestyle needs and added responsibilities. One should avoid applying to multiple insurers at the same time to prevent complications and delays and should work with an insurance advisor to ensure that he or she is receiving the right policies as per his or her requirements," said Chatterjee.

Echoing the same views, Thakkar said, “It is always advisable to take higher sum insured coverage at a younger age. This will ensure he gets a cheap rate per unit sum-insured. Premiums should be paid in time for hassle-free claims."

