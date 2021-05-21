Should you buy multiple life insurance policies?

It is possible to claim two or more life insurance policies, it is completely up to the policyholder/insured to figure out the insurance needs and which plan he/she should buy. Insurance companies have certain underwriting guidelines, which depend on the insured's annual income, age, and premium paying potential. Thus, based on these factors, insurance companies determine the limit (sum assured) of the insured. However, if a person is considering a second insurance policy, he or she should inform the insurance companies about the two policies and why he/she has opted for the second life insurance.