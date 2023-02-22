Should you buy or renew motor insurance from car dealers?

Here are the freebies that you usually get when you buy a car: Free vehicle service for a certain period. Hassle-free repairs in case of any accident resulting in damage to the vehicle. You can also get value-added services: many dealers provide financing facilities and motor insurance coverage through tie-ups with banks, non-banking financial companies and insurers. While all these can give you a seamless car-buying experience, you should be careful while opting for a motor insurance policy. Here are the advantages and demerits of buying a policy from a car dealer.

