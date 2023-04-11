Should you buy or rent a house amid the prevailing rate cycle?18 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:39 PM IST
In its most recent bimonthly monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) chose to hold the repo rate at 6.50%. Rental income from commercial and residential real estate is typically the most favoured choice when it comes to additional sources of income. The repo rate rose from 4 to 6.5% in just six months, and this significant rise in a short period of time resulted in higher borrowing costs which in turn caused the real estate market to worry about the rising repo rate. Interestingly, there hasn't been a change in the repo rate in the current monetary policy, which leads experts to assume that the real estate sector may keep expanding favourably. As a result, amid the prevailing rate cycle, what should real estate investors do, should they buy or rent a house, let’s know the viewpoint from different industry experts.