Should you buy or rent a house amid the prevailing rate cycle?

While currently, the interest rates are at or near their peak, it may appear that it would make sense to wait out. But at the same time, it is important to keep in mind that interest rates move in a cycle and home loans are long term. So one averages out, irrespective of when one enters. Hence interest rates alone should not be your decision-making factor. If you are able to afford to buy one and have reasonable visibility of your capability to service the loan, you should go for it, given real estate prices are also on the upswing. But if you are considering taking a loan for your second home, then you should evaluate your finances carefully, as rental yields are way lower than bank FD rates and prices have appreciated in the recent past.

