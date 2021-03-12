Should you buy pet insurance?

Pet insurance policies offer lifetime cover, time-limited cover, and money-limit cover. The most common, lifetime cover protects the pet and its owners against critical or long-term illness or maybe chronic conditions. A time-limited pet policy offers financial protection for a select period after a pet has contracted an illness or suffered an injury. The money-limit cover takes care of medical expenses of pets. The policy is not time-bound, it can be used until the cash limit is reached. Add-ons that provide long-term care, mortality benefits, and protection against theft or loss, can also be availed.

