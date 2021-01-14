Should you buy PhonePe's term insurance policy?

You can buy this term insurance if you are aged between 18 years and 50 years, and registered with PhonePe for a minimum period of 3 months. You can only avail this policy if you are earning ₹1 lakh per annum or above. Moreover, you can only proceed to buy this policy if you've never had any medical conditions related to covid-19, heart, kidney stroke, cancer, diabetes or hypertension, etc. However, you can buy this policy without the hassle of the usual health check-up, and with zero paperwork.