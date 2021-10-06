Should you buy Reliance General Insurance’s OPD cover?

Features: The product has been designed for the middle-income group and offers a sum insured that ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000. Anyone between the ages of 18 and 75 years can purchase this policy. Moreover, existing RGI policyholders will get a 5% discount on the premium. Also, if the customer is vaccinated against covid-19, he/she will get an additional 5% discount. You can buy this policy directly through the Reliance General Insurance website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}