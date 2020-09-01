Should you buy your furry friend a health insurance cover?

In case of surgeries, the policy comes with mandatory 10% co-pay, the percentage of the claim amount that has to be borne by the insured, in this case the pet owner. “Co-pay is usually used to avoid customers opting for surgeries or treatments they would have avoided if they did not have the cover. By including the customer in the overall share of loss incurred, such moral hazards are avoided," said Mahavir Chopra, founder, Beshak.org, an independent research platform for retail customers.