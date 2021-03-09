Should you carry forward LTA or opt  for  the cash  voucher  scheme?

For most part of last year people were confined to their homes as lockdown was imposed across countries to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Therefore, the government came out with the leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme in October last year in order to allow people to claim tax benefits they otherwise would not have been able to claim due to travel restrictions. Under this scheme, employees can claim tax deduction on LTC by spending the money on buying goods and services instead of submitting travel bills. The scheme was initially launched for government sector employees, but was later extended to non-government employees as well. One of the conditions under this scheme requires a person to spend at least three times the amount claimed. Let’s understand how much you will save and when it makes sense for you to opt for the scheme. Is carrying forward the leave travel allowance (LTA) a better option?