Money
Should you choose a home loan that lets you cut your interest with surplus cash?
Shipra Singh 5 min read 27 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Summary
- Most major banks offer home loans with an overdraft facility, which allow you use surplus cash to reduce the interest you pay. But such a loan may not be the right choice for everyone.
Let’s say Sunita, a businesswoman, wants a home loan for ₹40 lakh. She is clear about choosing a floating-rate loan and wants to repay it in under 10 years by making regular pre-payments whenever she has surplus cash.
