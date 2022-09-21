Should you choose early exit benefit in term insurance?

Do note that the worth of the premium amount erodes each year on account of inflation. For instance, if the total pemium for a 40-year TROP of ₹1 crore paid over the policy term works out to ₹8 lakh, you will be paid back this premium in lump sum after the policy matures. However, if you were to consider inflation of 6%, the value of ₹8 lakh would be just ₹80,000 after 40 years. The same concept applies to the early withdrawal benefit too, but you would pay a much lower premium and for a shorter duration. Take note that if the policy is discontinued outside of the exit window, you will not get your premium back.

