Should you close or extend your PPF account after 15 years of lock-in period?

Because of its low risk and tax advantages, Public Provident Fund (PPF), a long-term investment programme backed by the Indian government, is one of the most well-known fixed income schemes. The government determines and adjusts the PPF interest rate on a quarterly basis. The current interest rate is 7.1% per annum (compounded yearly) as of April 2023. The investment made in the PPF plan is eligible for a tax deduction under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act and has a lock-in period of 15 years. After the PPF account's lock-in term, the account holder has two options: they can either quit the account by taking the maturity amount or they can extend it for a block of five years. But should you as an investor close or extend your PPF account after 15 years of lock in period, let’s know from our industry experts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}