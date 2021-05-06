Should you consider buying a top-up plan with Arogya Sanjeevani policy?

NEW DELHI : The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) mandated all insurance companies to provide the Aarogya Sanjeevani Policy from April 2020; it has now also enhanced the maximum sum insured limit of the health policy. In such a situation, should you buy a standard health policy with a maximum sum insured of Rs10 lakh or add a top-up policy?

Arogya Sanjeevani policy is a standard indemnity health insurance policy for individuals and families, which provides coverage with a sum insured ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs10 lakh for basic hospitalization-related expenses. You can buy the policy up to the maximum sum insured limit.

Anyone from the age of 18 years to a maximum age of 65 years can buy this policy. It covers all daycare treatments, which means any medical treatment or surgical procedure undertaken under general or local anaesthesia at a hospital in less than 24 hours because of advancement in technology. However, the policy doesn’t cover treatment taken on an outpatient department (OPD) basis.

Moreover, the policy comes with various sub-limits on room rent and treatment cost. For instance, the sub-limit on room-rent and ICU charges is up to 2% and 5% of the sum insured, respectively. Besides, the policyholder will also have to make a co-payment of 5%, which is the amount paid by him to the hospital before receiving the service.

Further, you must also know that when you opt for a top-up policy, it starts paying claims after a certain amount is paid by the policyholder. For instance, in a top-up policy if Rs5 lakh is deductible, the policy will start paying after Rs5 lakh up to the extent of the sum insured opted under a top-up plan.

“A top-up plan works differently compared with a base hospitalization policy as it is triggered only when the aggregate of all in-patient hospitalization claims in a policy year surpass the deductible as opted by the customer," said Sanjay Datta, chief-underwriting, claims and reinsurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

Should you buy a top-up plan with this policy?

Insurance experts suggest that first-time individual health buyers should go for the Arogya Sanjeenavi policy with a limited sum insured. The policy is easy to comprehend and has wide coverage, including day procedures. However, they shouldn’t buy a top-up plan along with this policy. If they want higher coverage and want to cover their entire family, they should ideally go for a comprehensive health insurance policy.

“Arogya Sanjeenavi policy in itself is a restricted cover which has mandatory co-payment of 5% for each claim and capping of room rent, which often results in a proportionate deduction in claims and if in such a health policy if you combine top-up cover, it will be a big disadvantage for you as you may have to pay a lot of amount from your pocket," said Nikhil Apte, chief product officer - product factory (health insurance), Royal Sundaram General Insurance.

In the case of proportionate deduction, the overall claim made is reduced as a proportion of the difference between the eligible and the availed room cost. Hence, the hospital bill in such a case is not completely reimbursed.

Apte further said, “Top-up plan works better with a comprehensive health cover which offers you complete surety of cover. Therefore, in our view, it is not advisable to have a top-up policy with the Arogya Sanjeenavi policy. It is a product for first-time buyers and youngsters who do not perceive a high risk of hospitalization."

Echoing the views, Mahavir Chopra, founder and chief executive officer of Beshak.org, said that a policy buyer should go for a policy that doesn't have a highly restricting room rent limit in a health insurance policy. It will be prone to deductions now and much more in the future as inflation catches up. “Arogya policy has a room rent limit. It's not useful for people who want to expand their coverage. The room charge cap limits the cover, even though the sum insured is high," said Chopra.

