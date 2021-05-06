Should you consider buying a top-up plan with Arogya Sanjeevani policy?

Echoing the views, Mahavir Chopra, founder and chief executive officer of Beshak.org, said that a policy buyer should go for a policy that doesn't have a highly restricting room rent limit in a health insurance policy. It will be prone to deductions now and much more in the future as inflation catches up. “Arogya policy has a room rent limit. It's not useful for people who want to expand their coverage. The room charge cap limits the cover, even though the sum insured is high," said Chopra.