Should you consider buying zero-cost term insurance?1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:26 PM IST
The insurance sector is suddenly abuzz with news of a new term life plan
The insurance sector is suddenly abuzz with news of a new term life plan
The insurance sector is suddenly abuzz with news of a new term life plan. Known as the zero-cost term plan, it is the latest addition to two other term plans offered by various insurers. However, policyholders need to know how this plan differs from the regular term plan and the return of the premium term plan (TROP) before they buy this policy.