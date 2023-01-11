Should you consider buying zero-cost term insurance?

Vishal Dhawan, certified financial planner and founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, said, “It is best to take a pure term insurance instead of zero-cost term insurance where you get a one-time exit option after retirement. It is better to stop paying premiums towards your pure term plan once the liabilities are over. For instance, you can buy a pure term plan as cover for a loan that you have taken. Such a plan will protect your family’s liabilities in the event of your death. You can stop paying the premiums after the loan is pre-paid. Therefore, it is best to invest your money based on your financial goals rather than continuing your insurance plan for a longer period just to get the maturity benefits back."