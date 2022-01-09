Should you consider investing in credit risk funds now?

While carry is an important contributor towards debt portfolio return, one must not assume carry to be a proxy for future returns. As has been observed previously too, carry yield at the time of entry and the holding period returns experience could be very different. This can largely be attributed to the shift in yield curve, credit spread widening/compressing or dynamic portfolio management, where portfolios may undergo changes due to change in interest rate/credit view. Even with high carry, there could be occasions of principal drawdown either via MTM loss or credit loss.