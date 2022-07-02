Should you continue with your small-cap mutual fund SIP?2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 08:37 AM IST
- Mutual funds: SIP concept itself is about reducing the volatility of your returns over longer term, say experts
Mutual funds SIP: Following weak global cues, rising inflation and global slowdown concerns, Indian stock market has witnessed heavy sell-off in last few months. In year-to-date (YTD) time, both Nifty 50 index and BSE Sensex has shed over 10 per cent. However, BSE Small-cap index has tumbled near 16.75 per cent whereas BSE Mid-cap index has corrected to the tune of near 13.40 per cent in this period. So, those SIP investors who have chosen small-cap mutual funds might be thinking whether they should continue their SIP or wait for some time till the equity market gets stabilised.