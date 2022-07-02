Should you continue with your small-cap mutual fund SIP?

Advising long term small-cap mutual fund SIP investors to continue with one's investment, Pankaj Mathpal, MD & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "SIP gives average return over the period of time. So, a long term investor need not to bother whether the market is nosediving of it is rising. But, the rule holds well when you are in the nascent phase of your investment. If you are nearing your maturity period or say near two years away from the maturity period, then you should start fishing out your money from the risky asset allocation to safe options or say debt instruments. This strategy helps an investor to ensure safety of one's money from Russia-Ukraine like crisis ahead of the maturity period."

