Should you execute PoA to relinquish property rights?

It is advisable that you execute a relinquishment deed (also known as a release deed) or gift deed in favour of the desired legal heir(s) who will take over the property. This relinquishment deed/gift deed, as the case may be, should be stamped and registered with the concerned sub-registrar of assurances. It is advisable to speak to your attorney and draft a suitable deed and calculate the stamp duty and registration costs accordingly. In the present case, you may not be required to execute a PoA.

