Should you get a hospital OPD insurance?

“Since OPD charges fall on a high side of cost and are frequent, OPD coverage makes a health insurance plan relatively expensive. While a normal health insurance policy premium comes around ₹12,000 at best, the same policy would come for ₹48,000 for ₹50,000 OPD coverage," said Goel. He added that although the OPD cover comes with a set of valuable benefits, one must understand that the price of such coverage might be on the higher end compared with the regular health policy premium. Hence, one must analyze self and the family usage of primary healthcare to figure out whether this plan is beneficial or not.

