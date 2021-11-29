Should you go by rolling returns or the P2P model?

The result of the study shows that till 30 September 2021, on the conventional basis of computation, more active funds underperformed their benchmark. To give some numbers, considering all MF (mutual fund) schemes, on 1-year horizon, only 36% funds could beat the benchmark, over 3 years 41% did better than the benchmark and over 5 years, only 29% did better. The outcome is upended on rolling return method of computation. Till 30 September 2021, considering all MF schemes, on 1-year horizon, 53% funds beat the benchmark (against 36% mentioned earlier), over 3 years 58% did better (against 41% earlier), and over 5 years it is as much as 62% against 29% in the conventional method. For more details, in the large-cap funds category, less than 50% funds could beat the benchmark over 1, 3 and 5 years. There is a reason for this: in the large-cap category, the playing arena for the fund manager is limited to 100 stocks and it is only so much that they can do to outperform. In other fund categories, more than 50% funds have outperformed, which upends the result of the P2P approach. In particular, small cap funds category stands out: over 1, 3 and 5 years, 71%, 81% and 86% funds, respectively, have outperformed the benchmark on rolling returns basis.

