Should you go for ABSL Mutual Fund’s Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index NFO?

“Equal allocation to the 50 large-cap companies can benefit from growth opportunities across the board rather than relying on the performance of few heavyweights. With a period of broad-based economic recovery on the anvil, high growth sectors like cement and cement products, pharma, metals and services, are better represented in the Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index. Over time, as markets and economy grow, we expect the equal weight (EW) Index to do better than Nifty 50. It has outperformed the Nifty 50 over short- and long-term periods," said A. Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.

