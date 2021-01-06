Should you go for FDs based on health insurance benefits they offer?

Another important aspect is a depositor shouldn’t totally depend on these health insurance covers. These are not replacement of a comprehensive health insurance policy. “The cover may extend only to the first depositor in most cases. The amount of cover also may not be sufficient. If you need to break the FD, you will lose the health cover. Most important, the bank issuing the FD is not the insurer. The health cover is issued as part of a tie-up between the bank and the insurer. If the tie-up ends, then you would no longer be able to avail the insurance facility on your next renewal. So while an additional benefit is of course always welcome, keep your savings, investments, and insurance goals separate and do not mix them," added Shetty.