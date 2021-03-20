Should you go for home loan protection plan or term life insurance?

In case of loan protection plans the insurance company pays directly to the bank. In case a person has term insurance to take care of other liabilities, one can go for loan protection plans as they are cheaper, say experts. “If protection is to cover home loan, then one should buy loan protection plans as sum assured decreases adjusted to outstanding loan. In case of term life insurance, sum assured is fixed throughout the term. Therefore, they cost more than home loan protection plans," said Basavaraj Tonagatti, a Sebi-registered financial adviser. For your property, you should buy a home insurance policy. Such a policy would cover any material damage to your house. Damages could be caused by a list of named perils including fire, earthquake, and storm. Sum assured would be the reconstruction cost of the house.

