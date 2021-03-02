IIFL Finance Ltd on Wednesday will launch a non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue of up to ₹1,000 crore, offering an effective yield of up to 10
IIFL Finance Ltd on Wednesday will launch a non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue of up to ₹1,000 crore, offering an effective yield of up to 10.03%. The issue is part of the company’s fundraising plan, under which it aims to raise up to ₹5,000 crore.
The latest issue of unsecured NCDs has a base size of ₹100 crore with a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹900 crore.
Experts say that an NCD issue offering higher returns will have a higher risk.
Melvin Joseph, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder of Finvin Financial Planners, who recommends NCDs of only top-rated companies to retail investors, says, “Most of the non-banking financial companies will understand the real impact on their non-performing assets from covid-19 only after the next two-three quarters. This is not the time to invest in such companies. For retail investors, especially after the covid-19 pandemic, I will not recommend such NCDs."
Investors must also note that redeeming NCDs before maturity might be a challenge, as the Indian debt market is not that deep.
They must also be mindful of taxation, as interest earned on these instruments is taxed at the income tax slab rate.
The non-convertible debentures offered are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
The latest tranche will open on 3 March and close on 23 March, with an option of early closure or extension.