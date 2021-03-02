IIFL Finance Ltd on Wednesday will launch a non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue of up to ₹1,000 crore, offering an effective yield of up to 10.03%. The issue is part of the company’s fundraising plan, under which it aims to raise up to ₹5,000 crore.

The latest issue of unsecured NCDs has a base size of ₹100 crore with a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹900 crore.

According to experts, unsecured NCDs are much riskier than secured NCDs as the bonds are backed by the company’s assets.

The bonds offer up to 10.03% yield for a tenor of 87 months and the issue has been rated AA with negative outlook by Crisil Ltd and AA+ with negative outlook by Brickwork Ratings.

This rating means that the debentures carry low credit risk but are not as safe as AAA-rated instruments, while a negative outlook means that a rating may be lowered in the future.

The issue comes with a tenor of 87 months and three options for interest payment frequency—annual, monthly and at maturity.

According to the company, the highest yield of 10.03% will be paid at maturity.

In comparison, NCDs by bigger non-banking financial companies LIC Housing Finance, ICICI Home Finance and HDFC are offering interest in the range of 5% to 6%.

Experts say that an NCD issue offering higher returns will have a higher risk.

Melvin Joseph, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder of Finvin Financial Planners, who recommends NCDs of only top-rated companies to retail investors, says, “Most of the non-banking financial companies will understand the real impact on their non-performing assets from covid-19 only after the next two-three quarters. This is not the time to invest in such companies. For retail investors, especially after the covid-19 pandemic, I will not recommend such NCDs."

Investors must also note that redeeming NCDs before maturity might be a challenge, as the Indian debt market is not that deep.

They must also be mindful of taxation, as interest earned on these instruments is taxed at the income tax slab rate.

The non-convertible debentures offered are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The latest tranche will open on 3 March and close on 23 March, with an option of early closure or extension.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via