Should you go for IIFL Fin’s NCD issue offering 10.03% yield?

Melvin Joseph, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder of Finvin Financial Planners, who recommends NCDs of only top-rated companies to retail investors, says, “Most of the non-banking financial companies will understand the real impact on their non-performing assets from covid-19 only after the next two-three quarters. This is not the time to invest in such companies. For retail investors, especially after the covid-19 pandemic, I will not recommend such NCDs."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}