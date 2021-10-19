Should you go for India’s first Nifty ETF based on equal weight strategy

Asset management company DSP Investment Managers has launched India’s first exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index, where each stock in the index will get an equal weight.

The new fund offer (NFO) for DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF was launched on 18 October and will remain open for subscription till 29 October.

As per the fund house, the equal weighted index will own the same 50 companies as Nifty 50 and will have 2% weight to each company unlike the current market capitalization weight design where some stocks get large weights like 9-10% and many stocks in the lower tail get only 0.3%.

This gives all companies in the index an equal chance to contribute to returns rather than being overly dependent on the top 10.

For example, instead of Reliance Industries Ltd having a weightage of 10.7% in Nifty50 index, the company will have 2.0% weight in DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF.

Similarly, there will be lower sector concentration risk in DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight ETF. Financial Services will have 21.7% weight instead of 37.2%.

Therefore, the DSP Equal Nifty 50 ETF, owing to its methodology, aims to provide better sector and stock diversification compared to Nifty 50 Index.

“DSP has been the first mover in launching passive funds using the Equal Weight Strategy in India and we are excited to launch the first ETF tracking Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index in the country. When we studied this concept of equal weight indices globally, we noticed that over long periods equal weighting tends to earn better returns than market cap weighted indices. This happens as all the companies get chance to participate rather than just the top few," said Kalpen Parekh, managing director and chief executive officer, DSP Investment Managers.

As per the company’s presentation, Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index outperformed the Nifty 50 Index in 12 out of 21 calendar years.

According to Harshad Chetanwala, a Sebi-registered investment adviser and co-founder of MyWealthGrowth, the thesis behind index funds is to blindly follow the index, therefore, equal weight Index funds are not in the interest of that thought process.

“Investors who are looking to get returns in line with Index may consider investing in a pure index fund, which could be Nifty50 index fund or Nifty 50 ETF. Variations are good, but it does change the spirit behind passive investing," he said.

The expert believes that while the returns are higher in the equal weight strategy, the downside might be additional volatility in the equal weight index portfolio.

“The bigger stocks in the Nifty50 index may skew returns over the long period, but in the falling market they act as a cushion, which might not happen in equal weight strategy as the weight of every stock will be around 2%," added Chetanwala.

