Should you go for OPD health subscription plans?

Mint Take: One should carefully opt for a subscription plan as you maynot get reimbursed for all OPD bills. For instance, the healthcare firm does not pay maternity OPD bills. Moreover, these firms typically exclude an offline general physician consultation. Agarwal said, “A well-known provider in this space offered this plan with offline general physician consulting benefits very recently and had to shut down operations later as it became an unviable business to sustain."Hence, make sure you research the subscription plans thoroughly before you start looking into bundling discounts to save your money. It may be possible to find other providers that can offer you the same benefits or even better coverage at a lower price.