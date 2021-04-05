Should you go for restoration benefit in a health insurance policy?

“This is especially useful for family floater policies, where one sum insured is shared by multiple members of the family. In case one of the members undergoes hospitalisation, which drains out the entire sum insured, it might leave the other members unprotected. In such a time, having a restoration benefit can be beneficial, as your insurance company will immediately restore the entire sum insured and it can be claimed again, for any unrelated diseases for the same member, or by the other members of the family," said Dr. Sudha Reddy, head, health and travel, Digit Insurance.