Should you have multiple credit cards? Pros, cons, and expert advice

Credit cards can be good and bad. A new card has a new financial obligation, in addition to more purchasing power. What is an acceptable limit for the number of credit cards to have too many and too few? Each individual has an ideal number, depending on their goals, lifestyle, and financial discipline. Together we can straighten out this complicated question and help you find that balance.
A credit card is a representation of your credit worthiness and not just a transactional tool. Depending on how you use them, you can have a number of cards, which can raise, or lower your credit score.
Everyone has a unique situation. For most, two to three cards well managed can supply a good balance of simplicity and benefits. You could always use the first card for rewards and a couple other necessities. Four to six cards may be okay for experienced users with good money management skills, and strict adherence to paying off all cards in full each month.
Jai Kumar, Co-Founder of TechFini, explained about the ideal number of credit cards a person should have, “The general recommendation is to have two to three credit cards if your goal is to build or maintain a good credit score. This number helps improve your credit mix, which lenders like to see, as it demonstrates your ability to manage different types of credit responsibly. Managing more than three credit cards can become difficult, increasing the risk of missed payments, fees, and a negative impact on your credit score.”
“Additionally, the number of cards you should have depends on your financial habits, organizational skills, and ability to pay balances in full each month. I also think the ideal number varies based on individual financial discipline and needs. More important than the exact number of cards is how responsibly you use them, timely payments, and keeping your credit utilization low are critical factors,” he added.
Rather than selecting cards randomly, try to curate a well-rounded portfolio. For example:
In conclusion, it is more about appropriately using credit cards for management purposes or how many credit cards you own. Keep a record of your use, make timely payments, and watch your credit score. The biggest factor of control is financial discipline, not how many cards you own.
