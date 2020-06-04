Should you include MNC funds in your core portfolio?

There are only four MNC funds as of now—Adita Birla MNC, UTI MNC, SBI Magnum Global and ICICI Prudential MNC. Most of these funds have a higher exposure to the consumer goods and healthcare sectors, which have done well recently and that has helped the category contain the downside. According to Sebi regulations, these funds need to have at least 80% of their investments in MNCs, while the remaining 20% can be invested in other instruments.