Should you include parents in corporate health policies?

Limited coverage: Employees usually do not get to choose the sum insured in a group medical policy. Many companies only offer a cover of ₹3-5 lakh, which might not be sufficient for the extended family, including your parents. There are chances that elderly parents are responsible for higher claims made under the group medical policy in a single year. In such a case, it can leave other family members with insufficient or no coverage if they get hospitalized in the same year. Hence, it is always better to have an additional retail health policy, without which an employee will have to bear the entire expenses when the group health coverage limit is exhausted.