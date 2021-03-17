Driven by increased investor interest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, sustainable funds have gained traction in India in the past year.

From three ESG schemes at the end of fiscal 2020, today, there are eight such schemes. Moreover, according to markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), from around ₹2,100 crore invested in such schemes in the whole of last fiscal, the amount has increased to around ₹3,800 crore till 31 January 2021.

Meanwhile, Sebi is in talks with stakeholders to bring in greater clarity in disclosures by listed firms in the ESG space. “We are expecting to issue relevant guidelines soon," Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi had said last month.

With more and more fund houses jumping on the ESG bandwagon, we look at if these thematic funds are a must-have in your portfolio?

What is ESG investing?

India’s five new fund launches last year managed to attract over ₹5,000 crore in new inflows till December 2020, while globally, the country witnessed the largest quarter-on-quarter asset growth as new launches resulted in the doubling of ESG fund assets to around ₹9,500 crore, data provided by Morningstar showed.

“Sustainable investing has transitioned from its early roots in exclusionary value-based investing to inclusionary impact investing, where shareholders look to take a more active ownership role to make a positive impact in a company’s business practices," said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director-manager research, Morningstar India.

A company disregarding compliance with environmental standards may be slapped with fines or may be asked to shut operations by regulators.

“In India, we have seen investors becoming more aware and sensitive to ESG aspects. Most leading firms publish BRR (business responsibility report) covering aspects pertaining to ESG. This, in turn, has helped investors evaluate the ESG risk better," said Amit Nigam, fund manager, Invesco Mutual Fund, which recently closed its Invesco India ESG Equity Fund.

The environmental and social aspects pertaining to investments are gaining traction. The reasons lie in some of the corporate accidents that happened in the recent past—whether it was a European car manufacturer falsifying emission test results of cars or a tech giant facing heat on data privacy issues. Both these accidents led to severe fines for these companies and altered their financial health.

In terms of returns, ESG theme-based indices have outperformed traditional peers in India. For instance, S&P BSE 100 ESG total return index (TRI) has delivered 18.10% in the past five years against 16.78% given by S&P BSE Sensex TRI as of 17 March. The ESG index also showed outperformance on a one-year and three-year basis as well.

Should you invest?

Vidya Bala, co-founder, Prime Investor, a mutual fund research portal, says that when an investor becomes more conscious, there is no room for low-quality companies in his or her portfolio.

“You cannot keep growing a company if you don’t keep the environment in mind, given the regulatory oversight. A company must be conscious of not harming society and must not conduct any acts of fraud. That’s essentially what ESG and well-run companies are all about," said Bala.

What ESG funds do is they put certain rules, numbers and ratings to the companies. However, according to Bala, ESG funds don’t need to be a part of any portfolio as long as investors pick quality funds from fund houses with a strong track record.

Echoing similar views, Kirtan Shah, chief financial planner at Sykes and Ray Equities (I) Ltd said ESG funds are not a must-have in portfolios. “When you try to select a particular investment in a mutual fund, you already look at corporate governance of the particular firm before getting it on board," added Shah.

According to Shah, the big problem in ESG is the rating as there is no standard definition of what qualifies for ESG. “For example, global investors feel ITC Ltd is an ESG-compliant stock, but Indian ESG funds don’t take exposure to the stock as it is into tobacco. So, there is a lack of clarity on a defined process on what falls under ESG," said Shah.

Mint view

Sustainable investing may be new to India, but globally, assets managed by ESG funds reached a total of $1.65 trillion, as of the December quarter, as per Morningstar data.

The data on ESG aspects of Indian firms have also become more comprehensive, with more than 500 companies, increasing to 1,000 this year, publishing their business responsibility reports annually. These reports act as a good starting point for investors to analyze ESG risks in a company.

While experts said this thematic investing will pick up, investors must be aware that high returns from these funds will take some time as ESG investing is still at a very nascent stage and the entire ecosystem is evolving.

